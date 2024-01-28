Xocolátl – Mayan word for Chocolate

© 2024 KRWG
KRWG | By Emily Guerra
Published January 28, 2024 at 2:35 PM MST
Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Mimbres Region Arts Council, Chocolate Fantasia Event Coordinator, Simon Sotelo III, about their annual fundraiser, “Chocolate Fantasia” in downtown Silver City, NM. The theme this year is “XOCOLÁTL: Mayan Chocolate,” bringing back the history of chocolate to North America. (Xocolátl – a Mayan word for chocolate.) The event starts Friday evening February 9th, at 6pm, at Little Toad Creek Brewery and Distillery, 200 N. Bullard Street, Silver City, NM 88061, with a flight of New Mexico drinks, hors d’oeuvres, and dessert, along with live music by “Illusion Band.” On Saturday, February 10th from 11am-4pm with chocolatiers throughout downtown Silver City. The ticket for Friday $55 includes Saturday; Saturday only tickets are $25. www.chocolatefantasia.org; www.mimbresarts.org; and www.visitsilvercity.org.
PUENTES
Emily Guerra
Emily Guerra is the award-winning host of "Fiesta!", KRWG-FM's bilingual Latin music program, which airs weeknights from 7pm to 9pm. She also produces PUENTES, a feature that airs during our KRWG-FM newscasts and most Saturdays at 5pm on "KRWG News This Week."
