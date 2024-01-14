Storytellers of Las Cruces Invite you to become a member.

© 2024 KRWG
News that Matters.
KRWG | authorBy Emily Guerra
publishedDateHeading January 14, 2024 at 6:41 PM MST
Sarah Addison - "Juba" the Griot Storyteller
Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with President of Storytellers of Las Cruces, Sarah Addison, also known as “Juba” the Griot Storyteller, to tell us why storytelling is important. You can join Storytellers of Las Cruces by visiting them on Facebook and/or by calling Sarah Addison at (575)915-5623. They meet every third Monday of the month at First Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Boutz Rd., Las Cruces, NM 88005.
PUENTES
Emily Guerra
Emily Guerra is the award-winning host of "Fiesta!", KRWG-FM's bilingual Latin music program, which airs weeknights from 7pm to 9pm. She also produces PUENTES, a feature that airs during our KRWG-FM newscasts and most Saturdays at 5pm on "KRWG News This Week."
