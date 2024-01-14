Storytellers of Las Cruces Invite you to become a member.

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with President of Storytellers of Las Cruces, Sarah Addison, also known as “Juba” the Griot Storyteller, to tell us why storytelling is important. You can join Storytellers of Las Cruces by visiting them on Facebook and/or by calling Sarah Addison at (575)915-5623. They meet every third Monday of the month at First Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Boutz Rd., Las Cruces, NM 88005.