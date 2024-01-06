3rd Annual Phil Ochs Exhibit at the Tombaugh Gallery

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Co-Founder and President of a non-profit “A Still Small Voice 4U,” Kathy Cooke, about their 3rd Annual Phil Ochs Show in the Tombaugh Gallery at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 2000 S. Solano, Las Cruces, NM. The exhibit runs from January 7th through January 20th, 2024, and opens with a reception on Sunday, January 7th from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with a second reception on Friday, January 19th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Local artists will exhibit art focusing on the song “I’m Going to Say it Now” by the late folk singer Phil Ochs. It will be a juried show with prizes awarded for the art piece that best represents the song. More information at uuchurchlc.org.

Phil Ochs album