The Epiphany: Dia de Los Reyes Nativity Event - January 6, 2024

Las Cruces, NM - On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, Host Emily Guerra spoke with Historic Mesquite District resident, Faith Hutson, about "The Epiphany: Dia de Los Reyes Nativity Event" hosted with her husband, John Verploegh, at their home, 706 B South Mesquite Street, Las Cruces, NM, from 12 noon to 4 p.m on Saturday, January 6th, 2024. Cafe de olla and Rosca de Reyes will be served with the help of Irene Oliver-Lewis and her sister Sylvia Camunez, also residents of the Historic Mesquite District. More than 200 nativity scenes representing over 60 countries will be on display. Hutson says a suggested donation of $5.00 per person will help increase the fund for Public Art in the Mesquite Original Townsite Historic District.

Nativity Scene - USA - Clay by Frances Moya