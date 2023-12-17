El Paso's Border Art Residency Program

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with El Paso Community Foundation Program Assistant, Luis M. Suira, about one of their projects, the Border Art Residency program. Local and/or worldwide artists can apply by January 1, 2024. He says artists selected for the program can achieve a greater degree of personal growth by concentrating on individual goals with a living/studio space in the heart of El Paso. Information at www.borderartresidency.com or www.epcf.org.

Luis M. Suira, El Paso Commuinty Foundation Program Assistant