El Paso's Border Art Residency Program

KRWG | By Emily Guerra
Published December 17, 2023 at 12:54 PM MST
El Paso Community Foundation
/
Luis M. Suira
Border Art Residency program in El Paso, TX

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with El Paso Community Foundation Program Assistant, Luis M. Suira, about one of their projects, the Border Art Residency program. Local and/or worldwide artists can apply by January 1, 2024. He says artists selected for the program can achieve a greater degree of personal growth by concentrating on individual goals with a living/studio space in the heart of El Paso. Information at www.borderartresidency.com or www.epcf.org.

Luis M. Suira, El Paso Commuinty Foundation Program Assistant
PUENTES
Emily Guerra
Emily Guerra is the award-winning host of "Fiesta!", KRWG-FM's bilingual Latin music program, which airs weeknights from 7pm to 9pm. She also produces PUENTES, a feature that airs during our KRWG-FM newscasts and most Saturdays at 5pm on "KRWG News This Week."
