A True Cross-Border Cultural Story by Southwest Award-Winning Local Author - Charmayne Samuelson

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Southwest Award-Winning local author, Charmayne Samuelson, about her new book – “Spencer MacCallum Memories – Mystique – Mata Ortiz,” a biography of an anthropologist who discovered the Mexican Mata Ortiz pottery of Juan Quezada in Deming, New Mexico. As a Certified Master Hypnotherapist, Samuelson has also written a book on methods of self-hypnosis and meditation – “The No.1 Self-Help Technique in the Universe.” Her other books are: “Mystery of the Lost Kingdom of Gold,” a fiction-novel; all ages story coloring books featuring Southwest Desert Animals; and a coffee-table full-color photography book with her husband Jon Samuelson - “Wild Mustangs of the Onaqui Mountains.” Samuelson was invited to a participate in a presentation by the Village of Mata Ortiz in Mexico for their “Twenty Third Gathering of the Friends of Mata Ortiz 2023 La Junta,” October 5-6. She will also have a book signing on Saturday, October 14th from 2-4 p.m. at Barnes & Noble, Mesilla Valley Mall, Las Cruces, NM, with a special reading, Q&A, and signing at 1p.m. www.woodduckpublishers.com

Charmayne Samuelson A Biography - "Spencer MacCallum - Memories - Mystique - Mata Ortiz" by Charmayne Samuelson.