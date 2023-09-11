© 2023 KRWG
News that Matters.
PUENTES

Families First with New Mexico's Child Support Services Division

KRWG | By Emily Guerra
Published September 11, 2023 at 10:46 AM MDT
NM Human Serves Department
NM Child Support Services Division

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, Bridges to the Community, host Emily Guerra spoke with the Director of New Mexico Child Support Services Division (CSSD), Betina Gonzales McCracken, about their name change reflecting more than child support enforcement. CSSD is part of New Mexico's Human Services Department (HSD) which provides services and benefits to over one million New Mexicans through several programs: Medicaid, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP), Child Support, and several Behavioral Health Services.

Get Assistance at http://YES.NM.GOV or by contacting the HSD Consolidated Customer Service Center at (800)283-4465; on Facebook at New Mexico Services Department; or by visiting www.hsd.nm.gov

NM Human Services Department
PUENTES
Emily Guerra
Emily Guerra is the award-winning host of "Fiesta!", KRWG-FM's bilingual Latin music program, which airs weeknights from 7pm to 9pm. She also produces PUENTES, a feature that airs during our KRWG-FM newscasts and most Saturdays at 5pm on "KRWG News This Week."
See stories by Emily Guerra