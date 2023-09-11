Families First with New Mexico's Child Support Services Division

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, Bridges to the Community, host Emily Guerra spoke with the Director of New Mexico Child Support Services Division (CSSD), Betina Gonzales McCracken, about their name change reflecting more than child support enforcement. CSSD is part of New Mexico’s Human Services Department (HSD) which provides services and benefits to over one million New Mexicans through several programs: Medicaid, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP), Child Support, and several Behavioral Health Services.

Get Assistance at http://YES.NM.GOV or by contacting the HSD Consolidated Customer Service Center at (800)283-4465; on Facebook at New Mexico Services Department; or by visiting www.hsd.nm.gov