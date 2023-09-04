Aprendamos Family of Services - Making a Difference in Southern New Mexico
Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Aprendamos Family of Services Chief Executive Officer, Abel Covarrubias, about providing developmental services for children and families in Doña Ana, Sierra, and Otero counties in Southern New Mexico for 18 years. He says that Aprendamos in Spanish means “Let’s Learn.” This year New Mexico State University College of Health, Education and Social Transformation hosted a ribbon cutting for the newly named Papen-Aprendamos Autism Diagnostic Center in O’Donnell Hall, as well as the newly named Aprendamos Intervention Team, P.A. Lecture Hall.
Covarrubias said they have six programs: Cariño Home Visiting Program - FREE services for children birth to 5 years old with prenatal and parent education and resources; Aprendamos Early Intervention for children birth to 3 years old with developmental delays; Conscious Fathering Program of Southern New Mexico - FREE fathering classes for expectant and new fathers or father figures (grandpas, uncles, brothers); Esperanza Children’s Therapy provides speech, occupational, and physical therapy to children ages 3 to 18 with telehealth and in-clinic services; MASC-Mariposa Autism Service Center provides applied behavior analysis for children diagnosed with autism; and Alegria Family Counseling provides counseling and mental health services to children adolescents, individuals, and families. All services are bi-lingual in Spanish and English. www.aitkids.com – (575)526-6682