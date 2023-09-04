Aprendamos Family of Services - Making a Difference in Southern New Mexico

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Aprendamos Family of Services Chief Executive Officer, Abel Covarrubias, about providing developmental services for children and families in Doña Ana, Sierra, and Otero counties in Southern New Mexico for 18 years. He says that Aprendamos in Spanish means “Let’s Learn.” This year New Mexico State University College of Health, Education and Social Transformation hosted a ribbon cutting for the newly named Papen-Aprendamos Autism Diagnostic Center in O’Donnell Hall, as well as the newly named Aprendamos Intervention Team, P.A. Lecture Hall.

NMSU NMSU Newly Renamed Papen-Aprendamos Diagnostic Center Ribbon Cutting Ceremony - April 26, 2023