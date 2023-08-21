Proposed changes to a 100-year-old law governing oil & gas leases in New Mexico

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with The Wilderness Society New Mexico State Director, Michael Casaus, about the proposed upgrades to the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) Onshore Oil & Gas Leasing Rule to rebalance multiple facets of public land management. An informational in-person public will be held on Tuesday, August 22nd from 3pm-7pm MDT at the Crowne Plaza, 1901 University Blvd. N.E., Albuquerque, NM 87102; and a Virtual meeting on Tuesday, September 19th, from 12:30pm-3:30p.m. MDT, pre-registration will be required. The BLM will offer public meetings and accept public comments for 60 days ending on September 22nd. For more information visit BLM Oil and Gas Rule – www.blm.gov; and The Wilderness Society at www.wilderness.org.

