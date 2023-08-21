© 2023 KRWG
PUENTES

Proposed changes to a 100-year-old law governing oil & gas leases in New Mexico

KRWG | By Emily Guerra
Published August 21, 2023 at 3:01 PM MDT
A horizontal drilling rig and a pump jack sit on federal land in Lea County, N.M., in September. The state stands to lose royalties and revenue from a Biden administration pause on new oil and gas leases.
Callaghan O'Hare
/
Bloomberg via Getty Images
A horizontal drilling rig and a pump jack sit on federal land in Lea County, N.M.

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with The Wilderness Society New Mexico State Director, Michael Casaus, about the proposed upgrades to the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) Onshore Oil & Gas Leasing Rule to rebalance multiple facets of public land management. An informational in-person public will be held on Tuesday, August 22nd from 3pm-7pm MDT at the Crowne Plaza, 1901 University Blvd. N.E., Albuquerque, NM 87102; and a Virtual meeting on Tuesday, September 19th, from 12:30pm-3:30p.m. MDT, pre-registration will be required. The BLM will offer public meetings and accept public comments for 60 days ending on September 22nd. For more information visit BLM Oil and Gas Rule – www.blm.gov; and The Wilderness Society at www.wilderness.org.

PUENTES
Emily Guerra
Emily Guerra is the award-winning host of "Fiesta!", KRWG-FM's bilingual Latin music program, which airs weeknights from 7pm to 9pm. She also produces PUENTES, a feature that airs during our KRWG-FM newscasts and most Saturdays at 5pm on "KRWG News This Week."
