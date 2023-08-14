Animal Companions of Las Cruces: Working to make Veterinary Care More Accessible

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the Community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Animal Companions of Las Cruces Founder and Chair, Dr. Dawn Duncan, about their accomplishments and challenges. “There hasn’t been 24/7 emergency care for pets available since 2018 without a drive to El Paso,” stated Duncan. They are working hard to change this situation by recruiting veterinary staff to our region for any of our current clinics; educating pet parents to avoid emergencies with educational videos – Heartworm Disease, Marijuana & Your Pets, Obesity in Pets, Snake Bites, Spay & Neuter, and more; working with legislators to make veterinary care more accessible; and working toward the goal of establishing and sustaining a 24/7 emergency hospital for pets in Las Cruces. For more information visit www.animalcompanionsoflascruces.org and on Facebook.

Animal Companions of Las Cruces Fundraiser hosted by the Blue Moon Bar & Grill with a Cornhole Tournament August 26th.

To help reach their goals, The Blue Moon Bar & Grill in Radium Springs, NM is hosting a fundraiser for Animal Companions of Las Cruces on Saturday, August 26th from noon - 4 pm , 13060 N. Valley Dr., Las Cruces, NM 88007. There will be Arts for Animals Silent Auction from local artists with something for everyone; and a Cornhole Tournament for 2-person teams, contact garry@bluemoonnm.com to sign up.