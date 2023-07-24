Borderland Arts Foundation Celebrating the Arts Through Diversity and Inclusivity

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Borderland Arts Foundation President and Chief Executive Officer, Erik Maese, about their local non-profit organization based in Las Cruces, New Mexico also serving El Paso, Texas, and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Borderland Arts Foundation is a collective of musicians with a commitment to provide adult arts education and career opportunities for musicians and artists from communities on both sides of the United States and Mexico Border to perform and work together. In collaboration with New Horizons Symphony, they will present the Southern New Mexico Chamber Orchestra Summer Music Festival on Friday, August 11th, 7pm-9pm at the Rio Grande Theatre, 211 N. Main Street; Las Cruces, NM 88001; and on Sunday, August 13th, 3pm-5pm at First Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Boutz Road, Las Cruces, NM 88005. www.borderlandartsfoundation.org

BAF - Borderland Arts Foundation