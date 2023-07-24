© 2023 KRWG
News that Matters.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PUENTES

Borderland Arts Foundation Celebrating the Arts Through Diversity and Inclusivity

KRWG | By Emily Guerra
Published July 24, 2023 at 11:28 AM MDT
Borderland Arts Foundation Team
Borderland Arts Foundation
/
Borderland Arts Foundation Team

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Borderland Arts Foundation President and Chief Executive Officer, Erik Maese, about their local non-profit organization based in Las Cruces, New Mexico also serving El Paso, Texas, and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Borderland Arts Foundation is a collective of musicians with a commitment to provide adult arts education and career opportunities for musicians and artists from communities on both sides of the United States and Mexico Border to perform and work together. In collaboration with New Horizons Symphony, they will present the Southern New Mexico Chamber Orchestra Summer Music Festival on Friday, August 11th, 7pm-9pm at the Rio Grande Theatre, 211 N. Main Street; Las Cruces, NM 88001; and on Sunday, August 13th, 3pm-5pm at First Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Boutz Road, Las Cruces, NM 88005. www.borderlandartsfoundation.org

BAF - Borderland Arts Foundation
BAF - Borderland Arts Foundation

PUENTES
Emily Guerra
See stories by Emily Guerra