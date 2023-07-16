© 2023 KRWG
PUENTES

National Association of Public Defense Board of Directors Elects new President

KRWG | By Emily Guerra
Published July 16, 2023 at 8:22 PM MDT

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with New Mexico Law Offices of the Public Defender, Deputy Chief Public Defender, Cydni Sanchez. She was recently elected President of the Board of Directors for the National Association of Public Defense (NAPD), which serves as a national professional organization for more than 30,000 public defenders. Sanchez will be the first woman and first Latina to hold the position. www.lopdnm.us.

Cydni Sanchez, Deputy Chief Public Defender for New Mexico Law Offices of the Public Defender
NM Law Offices of the Public Defender
Cydni Sanchez, Deputy Chief Public Defender for New Mexico Law Offices of the Public Defender

