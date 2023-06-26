Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with “Second Chance Wildlife Rescue” Founder, President, and Licensed Wildlife Rehabilitator, Josie Karam, about wildlife education, issues, and volunteer opportunities. The only sanctuary in El Paso had to close due to health reasons. Second Chance is the only wildlife rescue organization left in El Paso County, West Texas, and Southeast New Mexico, a 7-acre facility at 7800 Doniphan Drive, Vinton, TX 79821, and Karam’s home- based facility in the upper valley of El Paso, with only two permitted licensed wildlife rehabilitators – Josie Karam and Marcia Fulton. They are a non-profit organization working with injured, ill, and immature wild mammals and birds. Most of the intakes are birds which people find in their yards, parks, etc. Volunteers with a passion for animals are always needed. For more information visit www.secondchancewildliferescue.org; Facebook @ Second Chance Wildlife Rescue; or phone (915)920-7867.