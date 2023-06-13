Denise Chavez and Corazón Collective Writing Workshop "Gritos"

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Award-winning Chicana Author, Denise Chavez, Owner/Director of Casa Camino Real Bookstore and Art Gallery, about the “Corazón Collective” Writing Workshop and Readings. The Writing Workshop “Gritos: On Finding the Sources of Our Voices,” will be conducted by one of the five founders of the Corazón Collective, ire’ne lara silva, “2023 Texas Poet Laureate,” from 2-4 p.m., with a free Poetry Reading at 6 p.m., followed by a reception and book signing, on Sunday June 18th at Nopalitos Galería, 326 S. Mesquite Street, Las Cruces, NM 88001. Information at corazoncollective.org; or with on Facebook with Denise Chavez and Casa Camino Real Bookstore and Art Gallery at 314 S. Tornillo Street, Las Cruces, NM 88001.

Corazón Collective - Writing Workhop with ire'ne lara silva, June 18th - 2-4 pm.