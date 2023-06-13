© 2023 KRWG
News that Matters.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PUENTES

Denise Chavez and Corazón Collective Writing Workshop "Gritos"

KRWG | By Emily Guerra
Published June 13, 2023 at 12:16 PM MDT
Denise Chavez
/
Denise Chavez - Author and owner of Casa Camino Real Bookstore and Art Gallery.

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Award-winning Chicana Author, Denise Chavez, Owner/Director of Casa Camino Real Bookstore and Art Gallery, about the Corazón Collective Writing Workshop and Readings. The Writing Workshop “Gritos: On Finding the Sources of Our Voices,” will be conducted by one of the five founders of the Corazón Collective, ire’ne lara silva, “2023 Texas Poet Laureate,” from 2-4 p.m., with a free Poetry Reading at 6 p.m., followed by a reception and book signing, on Sunday June 18th at Nopalitos Galería, 326 S. Mesquite Street, Las Cruces, NM 88001. Information at corazoncollective.org; or with on Facebook with Denise Chavez and Casa Camino Real Bookstore and Art Gallery at 314 S. Tornillo Street, Las Cruces, NM 88001.

Corazón Collective - Writing Workhop with ire'ne lara silva, June 18th - 2-4 pm.
Corazón Collective Reading at Nopalitos Galeria, Sunday, June 18th at 6p.m.
Denise Chavez
/
Corazón Collective Reading at Nopalitos Galeria, Sunday, June 18th at 6p.m.

PUENTES
Emily Guerra
See stories by Emily Guerra