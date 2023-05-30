NM Wildfire Preparedness and Prevention

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with the New Mexico Energy Mineral and Natural Resources Department (EMNRD), State Forestry Division Communications Coordinator, George Ducker about general wildfire prevention and preparedness. A critical part of the Forestry Division’s work is wildfire prevention through education and outreach by collaborating closely with the public and partner organizations. More information at www.nmfireinfo.com; www.emnrd.nm.gov; and on Facebook at New Mexico Forestry Division and NM Fire Info. Firefighters are always needed in New Mexico and the entire nation.

Forestry Division / Become a Wildland Firefighter