PUENTES

Growing Up New Mexico - ESCALONES for Home-based/Family Childcare

KRWG | By Emily Guerra
Published May 15, 2023 at 11:39 AM MDT
Escalones Rewards

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Growing Up New Mexico President and CEO, Kate Noble, about ESCALONES, which in Spanish means steps, their new initiative to support and elevate New Mexico’s family and home-based childcare providers.
This includes rewards that provide cash incentives to providers who strengthen their business and quality of care for young children. Growing Up New Mexico is focused on early childhood education and care.

Website: www.growingupnm.org and also available on Facebook: @GrowingUpNM
Providers with questions about ESCALONES can email: escalones@growingupnm.org, or call 505-819-0136.

Growing Up New Mexico - The Early Childhood Partnership

PUENTES
Emily Guerra
