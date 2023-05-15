Growing Up New Mexico - ESCALONES for Home-based/Family Childcare

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Growing Up New Mexico President and CEO, Kate Noble, about ESCALONES, which in Spanish means steps, their new initiative to support and elevate New Mexico’s family and home-based childcare providers.

This includes rewards that provide cash incentives to providers who strengthen their business and quality of care for young children. Growing Up New Mexico is focused on early childhood education and care.

Website: www.growingupnm.org and also available on Facebook: @GrowingUpNM

Providers with questions about ESCALONES can email: escalones@growingupnm.org, or call 505-819-0136.