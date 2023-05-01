"Art in the Garden" - Picacho Hills Annual Art Event - May 7th

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with the Artists of Picacho Hills President, Karen Conley, a painter, and Secretary, Sally Kohl, a multi-media artist, about their annual art event, “Art in The Garden” in Picacho Hills on Sunday, May 7th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at six different homes. The “Welcome Booth” FREE entrance is behind Santa Fe Restaurant, 1338 Picacho Hills Drive, Las Cruces, NM 88007 where you will receive a program and map to all participating homes with 17 artists. Visit https://artistsofpicachohills.com to see artists’ works. More information available on Facebook, or email artistsofpicachohills2017@gmail.com.

Sally Kohl and Karen Conley at KRWG studios