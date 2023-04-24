NMSU's Wind Symphony and Choir Concert - Tuesday, April 25 - 7:30pm - Atkinson Recital Hall

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with New Mexico State University Regents’ Professor of Music and Tubist, Dr. Jim Shearer, and NMSU Library Archives and Special Collections Department Head, Dennis Daily, about a unique collaboration and archival discovery of local music, poetry, and musicians. The discovery inspired a concert in celebration of NMSU artists, featuring wind and choral music by Warner Hutchison (1930-2019) and Sam Holloman (1958-2016) and the poetry of former Las Cruces poet laureate Keith Wilson (1927-2009). “NMSU’s Wind Symphony and Masterworks Choir,” will be presented on Tuesday, April 25, at 7:30 p.m. in the Atkinson Recital Hall, NMSU Music Building, 1075 N. Horseshoe Street on campus. The concert will feature Hutchison’s choral works “Three Sacred Anthems: Sing a New Song, Alleluia, and So In All Things,” along with the Hutchison/Wilson collaboration “Paso Por Aquí” and Holloman’s “Tuba Concerto,” performed by Dr. Shearer. NMSU music professor Jacob Dalager will play trumpet on “Sing a New Song.” Enter “Wind Symphony & Masterworks Choir” in the search box online for tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.