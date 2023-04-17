SCRTD Receives Rural Transit System of the Year Award for 2022

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with South Central Regional Transit District (SCRTD) Executive Director, David Armijo, about receiving the “State of New Mexico’s Rural Transit Agency of the Year Award for 2022.” The award was presented at the New Mexico Transit Association Annual Leadership Conference and Expo on March 20, 2023, in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico, honoring one rural transit operator among similar-sized transit agencies serving rural areas across the state for demonstrating excellence in system performance based upon ridership, customer service, service expansion and financial management. Armijo says the “award exemplifies the collective work and effort by our employees and our community who continue to support and ride SCRTD service.” Established in 2006, SCRTD began bus service in 2016, operating eight fixed-bus routes and traveling over 500,000 miles annually across a four-county service area. Information (575)323-1620; Website: https://scrtd.org/; Bus schedules: https://scrtd.org/all-lines/; and Facebook @ South Central Regional Transit District.