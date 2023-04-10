Celebrating American Indian Week at New Mexico State University

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with New Mexico State University American Indian Program Director, Michael Ray, about celebrating American Indian Week and learning to support our tribal communities and students better. American Indian Week will be celebrated starting April 10th through April 15th with conversations, Indian tacos and fry bread, Miss Native American Competition, Arts and Craft Market, and dances. The Arts and Craft Market will be held at Corbett Student Union 1st floor on Friday, April 14th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on at Kent Hall Courtyard on Saturday, April 15th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Information at www.aip.nmsu.edu and on Facebook @ American Indian Program – NMSU.

1 of 3 — AIW Unsettling Settler Colonial Education - Faculty and Staff April 11th 900 - 1030.png 2 of 3 — thumbnail_AIW Arts and Crafts Fair - Friday April 14th.jpg 3 of 3 — thumbnail_AIW Arts and Crafts Fair - Saturday April 15th.jpg