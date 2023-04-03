BLM Las Cruces Outdoor Recreation Areas

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with (BLM) Bureau of Land Management Las Cruces District Public Affairs Officer, William “Bill” Wight, to talk to us about outdoor opportunities in the Las Cruces area for the Easter Holiday weekend. The most popular Dripping Springs Natural Area has four miles of hiking trails and12 picnic sites that can be reserved for events. Parking is limited in both the Visitor Center and the La Cueva Loop Trail. He reminds everyone that hikers are prohibited from entering, walking, or climbing on historical structures along the trails, and to respect and observe their “Leave No Trace” policy – do not use or disburse confetti or confetti eggs in the visiting areas. There are several other areas also available: Aguirre Spring Campground; Soledad Canyon Day Use Area; Tortugas ‘A’ Mountain Recreation Area; and the Prehistoric Trackways National Monument. To make reservations and more information call the BLM Las Cruces District office at (575)525-4300 or go to www.blm.gov/new-mexico; or facebook.com/BLMLasCruces.

