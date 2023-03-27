Food is Hope at Casa de Peregrinos

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Casa de Peregrinos Executive Director, Lorenzo Alba Jr., about recent cuts to the U.S. Government’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and its effects on the community and their local emergency food pantry. Visit their website: www.casadeperegrinos.org and Facebook page to find out more about their programs that help and serve the community, their new building at Community of Hope, and a future building in Hatch.

KRWG / Lorenzo Alba Jr., Executive Director of Casa de Peregrinos