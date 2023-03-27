© 2023 KRWG
PUENTES

Food is Hope at Casa de Peregrinos

KRWG | By Emily Guerra
Published March 27, 2023 at 1:43 PM MDT
Casa de Peregrinos Food Program

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Casa de Peregrinos Executive Director, Lorenzo Alba Jr., about recent cuts to the U.S. Government’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and its effects on the community and their local emergency food pantry. Visit their website: www.casadeperegrinos.org and Facebook page to find out more about their programs that help and serve the community, their new building at Community of Hope, and a future building in Hatch.

Lorenzo Alba Jr., Executive Director of Casa de Peregrinos
PUENTES
Emily Guerra
