28-Day Healthy Heart Challenge at MountainView Regional Medical Center with Dr. Charles Dow

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with MountainView Regional Medical Center’s Medical Director and head of the cardiac surgery program, Dr. Charles Dow, about better heart health during American Heart Month in February and all year-round with the 28-day Healthy Heart Challenge. According to the (CDC) Centers for Disease Control, heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, claiming lives of nearly 700,000 people each year. In most cases, he says heart disease is preventable and you can live a long normal life. Dr. Dow also talks about women’s heart disease symptoms being different from men. www.mountainviewregional.com

Dr. Charles Dow, Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeon at MountainView Regional Medical Center, Las Cruces.