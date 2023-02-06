© 2023 KRWG
PUENTES

15th Annual Cupid's Chase 5K National Race in Mesilla, NM - Saturday, February 11th

KRWG | By Emily Guerra
Published February 6, 2023 at 11:11 AM MST
KRWG
Jose Solis for Cupid's Chase 5K at KRWG-FM studios

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Community Options’ Senior Employment Specialist, Jose Solis, about the 15th Annual Cupid’s Chase 5K national race on Saturday, February 11th. Registration starts at 7 a.m. at Old Mesilla Plaza, 2114 Calle de Santiago, Mesilla, NM in front of the Basilica of San Albino. Community Options was founded in 1989 to support people with developmental disabilities by raising funds and awareness, housing, and employment. Cupid’s Chase 5K is their largest fundraiser. Supporters are running in 41 cities across the country. Everyone is invited to participate: walkers, runners, joggers, rollers (baby strollers and wheelchairs), sponsor and volunteers. Registration and information at www.comop.org.

Emily Guerra
