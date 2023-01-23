Education Opportunities for Adult Learners at Doña Ana Community College

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Doña Ana Community College’s Center for Education and Career Development Director of Adult Education, Dr. Tricia Brainard, about educational opportunities for adult learners in Las Cruces and surrounding areas. Classes began January 23, 2023, with three additional entry times: February 20th, March 27th, and April 24th. There are three Adult Education branches: English as a Second Language, High School Equivalency, and Integrated Education Training Programs; and five locations: Quintana Learning Center in DACC Espina Campus – 3400 S. Espina Street, Las Cruces, NM; Chaparral Center – 755 Prescott Anthony Drive, Chaparral, NM 88081 (adjacent to Chaparral High School); Gadsden Learning Center – 1700 E. O’Hara Road, Anthony, NM 88021; Sunland Park Learning Center – 3365 McNutt Road, Sunland Park, NM 88063; and the Workforce Center – 2345 E. Nevada Avenue, Las Cruces, NM 88001. More information at https://dacc.nmsu.edu/ae.