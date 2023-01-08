"The Moonlit Path" a novel by Peter Goodman

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with poet, fictionist, photographer, Sunday columnist, lawyer, and radio commentator, Peter Goodman, about his new novel – “ The Moonlit Path ,” a fictional journal of a 32-year-old woman living in Oakland, California in 1914. One of his challenges was assuming the voice of someone from a different gender in a long-past era. Goodman spent long hours in the Library of Congress researching issues of the Oakland Enquirer from 1914. The book is available at Amazon, abebooks.com, online at Moonbow Book Nook, and Coas Bookstore in Las Cruces, New Mexico. To find out more visit http://www.soldedadcanyon.blogspot.com/