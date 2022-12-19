Las Cruces Historic Preservation Commission - Preserving History, Heritage and Culture

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la Comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with the City of Las Cruces Historic Preservation Commission Co-Chair, David Chavez, about his passion to save what we still have - our historic districts, buildings, heritage, and culture.

A lifetime resident of the Historic Mesquite District, he was selected by Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima to be on the commission with six other residents. Chavez has been President of Las Esperanzas Inc. and President of the Mesquite Historical Preservation Society. The next monthly Historic Preservation Commission public meeting will be at Las Cruces City Hall City Council Chambers on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, everyone is invited.

For more information visit online at

lascruces.gov/2218/Preserve-History; on Facebook @MHPSNM; @LasEsperanzasInc; and Mesilla Valley Preservation, Inc.