© 2022 KRWG
background_fid.jpg
News that Matters.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
PUENTES

Dr. Luis Ignacio Quiñones receives Lifetime Achievement Award from ALAS de Nuevo Mexico

KRWG | By Emily Guerra
Published December 11, 2022 at 8:31 PM MST
Dr Luis I Quinones Award.jpg
Dr. Luis I. Quiñones with Lifetime Achievement Award

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with the retired public school’s educator and community activist, Dr. Luis Ignacio “Nacho” Quiñones, about his “Lifetime Achievement Award” from ALAS de Nuevo México, the Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents, for his contributions to the practice and field of Educational Leadership and Bilingual Education. He received his Doctorate in Education Management and Development with a Specialization in Educational Administration from New Mexico State University. Dr. Quiñones founded the middle school “La Academia Dolores Huerta” in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

PUENTES
Emily Guerra
See stories by Emily Guerra