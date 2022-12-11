Dr. Luis Ignacio Quiñones receives Lifetime Achievement Award from ALAS de Nuevo Mexico

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with the retired public school’s educator and community activist, Dr. Luis Ignacio “Nacho” Quiñones, about his “Lifetime Achievement Award” from ALAS de Nuevo México, the Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents, for his contributions to the practice and field of Educational Leadership and Bilingual Education. He received his Doctorate in Education Management and Development with a Specialization in Educational Administration from New Mexico State University. Dr. Quiñones founded the middle school “La Academia Dolores Huerta” in Las Cruces, New Mexico.