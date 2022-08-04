Icons and Symbols of the Borderland at the Las Cruces Museum of Art - August 5th through October 15th.

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with “Icons & Symbols of the Borderland: Art from the US-Mexico Crossroads” artist, author, and curator, Diana Molina, about the first time showing of the exhibit in Las Cruces at the Museum of Art, 491 North Main Street, Las Cruces, NM 88001 – Opening August 5th through October 15th. Twenty-nine Borderland artists examine the complex cultural inheritance of the U.S.-Mexico Borderlands. Reception with artist gallery talks and live music by Frontera Bugulú will be on Saturday August 5th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. More information at www.las-cruces.org/Museums; New Mexico Advocate for the Arts – nmforthearts.org; Juntos Art Association – juntosart.org; and Facebook.