BLM Artist-in-Residence Delbert Anderson will play Jazz live in concert July 9th in Las Cruces

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with (BLM) Bureau of Land Management Public Affairs Officer, William “Bill” Wight, about the Painted Mountains Tour in Las Cruces, New Mexico. BLM Artist-in-Residence Native American jazz trumpeter Delbert Anderson and his group D’Dat will teach a music workshop at Drippings Springs La Cueva Group Site on Friday, July 8th, at 11 a.m.; and then on Saturday, July 9th, at 7 p.m. he will perform at a FREE concert at Centennial High School Stadium, 1950 Sonoma Ranch Blvd., Las Cruces, NM, 88011. Anderson combines original Navajo spinning songs with jazz, funk, and hip-hop. More information available on facebook.com/BLMLasCruces.

Workshop attendance is limited - registration is required – https://www.eventbrite.com/e/delbert-andersons-painted-mountains-music-tour-workshop-tickets-354186741077