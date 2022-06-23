Moving Southwest Festival begins June 27 in Santa Fe,NM

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with the International Museum of Dance (IMOD) Founder and Executive Director, Hilary Palanza, about their inaugural “Moving Southwest Festival” in Santa Fe, New Mexico for three weeks beginning, Monday, June 27th through Juy17th. IMOD is a non-profit organization based in San Francisco. Tickets/information at museum.org and on Facebook at International Museum of Dance-IMOD.

