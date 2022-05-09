Life of Blind NM Artist, Parlympian & Author Inspires Hundreds

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with legally blind author, world record-breaking Paralympic runner, award-winning artist, designer and public speaker, George Mendoza, about his disability and an exclusive about the Spirit Man. On May 10th Mendoza will be releasing Book 2 in his Spirit Man Series: “Vision of the Spirit Man,” and was nominated for a 2022 Pulitzer Prize in fiction for his book “Journey of the Spirit Man.” Currently, his exhibition “Colors of the Wind” is a national Smithsonian Affiliates traveling art exhibit. Resident of Las Cruces, New Mexico, Mendoza is Founder and President of the Wise Tree Foundation, Inc., a non-profit corporation for the promotion of the arts, and is also a spokesperson for the New Mexico Commission for the Blind. A PBS documentary and children’s book have been produced about his life; and a Buffalo 8 Production is currently in the process of producing a major motion picture about him as well.