Cultivando el Futuro (Cultivating the Future): Celebrating 20 years of NMSU's CAMP

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Columbus Elementary School Art Teacher, Sandra Martinez, from Deming, New Mexico, a College Assistance Migrant Program (CAMP) Alumna, and recipient of the 2022 J. Paul Taylor Social Justice Community Award. The other honoree was Mariela Muñoz, a nurse at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces. The17th Annual J. Paul Taylor Social Justice Symposium was virtual on April 1st and 2nd during Farmworker Awareness Week. The theme was “Cultivando el Futuro (Cultivating the Future): Celebrating 20 years of NMSU CAMP.” A champion of farmworkers, Dolores Huerta, President and founder of the Dolores Huerta Foundation and co-founder of the United Farmworkers of America was the featured keynote speaker. NMSU CAMP is a federally funded program to help migrant or seasonal farm worker students attend college. More information available at camp.nmsu.edu.