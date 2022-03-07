The Ride of Remembrance - 2022 "Cabalgata Binacional" at the Village of Columbus, New Mexico.

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Columbus Chamber of Commerce Events Organizer, Norma Gomez, about their unique bicultural event on the U.S./Mexico border March 11th and 12th at the Village of Columbus, New Mexico. The 2022 Cabalgata Binacional (a binational cavalcade of horses) also known as Fiesta de Amistad, and the Binational Friendship Festival with over 100 riders on horseback and celebration of Camp Furlong history at Pancho Villa State Park. Two countries joining hands in friendship. More information at Columbus Chamber of Commerce – columbusnm.org. The parade will stream live at 10 a.m. on March 12th on Facebook – Cabalgata Binacional.