End of Life Planning - A Gift to Your Family

KRWG | By Emily Guerra
Published February 28, 2022 at 10:36 AM MST
Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with End-of-Life Options New Mexico Board Member, MaryKay Brady, about updates since the Elizabeth Whitefield End-of-Life Act became effective last year. The bill allows terminally ill patients who are of sound mind to take their own lives with the aid of a physician. Under the law, an adult (with 6 months or less to live) mentally capable of making an informed decision about whether to obtain and self-administer lethal prescription drugs can qualify for aid in dying. Brady is active with several hospice organizations as an end-of-life doula. She will give a Virtual presentation via Zoom on Thursday, March 3rd from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. from the Thomas Branigan Memorial Library and the City of Las Cruces. Registration is required at: las-cruces.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/.  

More information at endoflifeoptionsnm.org; compassionandchoices.org; and on Facebook.  

Emily Guerra
