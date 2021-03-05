Your Legislators 2021 Episode 7 Featuring New Mexico State Senator Joseph Cervantes

This week on Your Legislators, New Mexico District 31 Democratic State Senator Joseph Cervantes joins the program to discuss the state's response to COVID-19 and legislation to legalize the recreational use of marijuana in the state. Senator Cervantes also shares his thoughts on Doña Ana County paying a tax for Spaceport America and he shares more on his bill aiming to help protect public officials from being threatened.

Senator Cervantes chairs the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee and he is also a member of the Senate Conservation Committee.