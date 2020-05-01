Virgin Galactic completes first glide flight in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Virgin Galactic's spaceship VSS Unity has landed in the New Mexico desert after its first glide flight from Spaceport America.

The company announced Friday's flight on social media, sharing photos of the spaceship on the runaway.

Officials said stringent operational protocols were in place during the flight to ensure safety amid the coronavirus outbreak. The protocols included the use of masks, changes to the work areas and procedures to enforce social distancing.

Virgin Galactic is working toward commercial operations that will take passengers on supersonic thrill rides to the lower reaches of space to experience a few minutes of weightlessness and a view of the Earth below.