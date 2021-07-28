U.S. 82 Tunnel Inspection Otero County

Alamogordo, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) will inspect the tunnel on U.S. 82 near Cloudcroft, Wednesday, August 4th. Inspection work will cause intermittent interruptions to traffic flow between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

This inspection work will require a single lane closure with a pilot car in operation. Please watch for workers and obey all reduce speed limits signs.

The NMDOT thanks the pubic for their corporation while this work takes place.

For up-to-date road closure information throughout the state, visit nmroads.com or call 511.