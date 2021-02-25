US 180 Virtual Public Meeting

The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) is conducting an engineering and environmental study that will consider roadway improvements to a 38-mile section of US 180 located generally between the communities of Bayard and Deming.

How can you learn more and be involved?

· NMDOT will host a project website and online public meeting to provide information regarding the study purpose, public survey results, and alternatives considered, as well as an opportunity to provide comments on the alternatives developed. The NMDOT is hosting this public meeting virtually, using Zoom, due to current health considerations and restrictions due to COVID-19.

To learn more about this project:

· Visit the project website at http://www.engage-parametrix.com/us180. Materials will be available online after February 24, 2021.

Attend the virtual public meeting on Thursday, March 4, 2021, 6:30 – 8:00 pm.

· Click on the virtual public meeting at https://engage-parametrix.com/us180/

Participate by phone: 1.669.900.6833

Meeting ID: 994 8990 0993

Meeting passcode: 036421

To request accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act, to request a translator or do not have web access and would a printed copy of the material, please call Tyler Pennington at 505.288.7518, no later than March 1, 2021.

Contact Arthur J. (“A.J.”) Romero at 575.202.3340 or arthurj.romero@state.nm.us with any questions.

To provide comments:

· Public comments will be accepted through Thursday, March 18, 2021. Submit comments via the project website, email, or postal mail to: Tyler Pennington, c/o Parametrix, 9600 San Mateo Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113, tpennington@parametrix.com