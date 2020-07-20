Updated New Mexico COVID-19 cases: Now at 17,215

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Monday announced 255 additional COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths.

As of today, there are 154 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

88 new cases in Bernalillo County

15 new cases in Chaves County

5 new cases in Cibola County

18 new cases in Curry County

22 new cases in Doña Ana County

7 new cases in Eddy County

4 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

10 new cases in Luna County

13 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

6 new cases in Rio Arriba County

4 new cases in Roosevelt County

14 new cases in Sandoval County

8 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in San Miguel County

16 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

2 new cases in Socorro County

2 new cases in Taos County

9 new cases in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Monday reported seven additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. They are:

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of The Rio at Las Estancias facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 578.

Previously reported numbers included three cases that have been identified as duplicates (one case in Chaves County, one case Curry County, one case in Doña Ana County), five cases that have been identified as out-of-state residents (one case in Bernalillo County, three cases in Curry County, one case in Roosevelt County) and three cases that were not lab confirmed (onecase in Bernalillo County, one case in Doña Ana County, one case in Valencia County) – these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 17,215 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 3,861

Catron County: 4

Chaves County: 212

Cibola County: 267

Colfax County: 11

Curry County: 316

Doña Ana County: 1,737

Eddy County: 187

Grant County: 53

Guadalupe County: 24

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 78

Lea County: 379

Lincoln County: 38

Los Alamos County: 14

Luna County: 155

McKinley County: 3,767

Mora County: 3

Otero County: 106

Quay County: 24

Rio Arriba County: 205

Roosevelt County: 92

Sandoval County: 933

San Juan County: 2,842

San Miguel County: 34

Santa Fe County: 433

Sierra County: 21

Socorro County: 67

Taos County: 71

Torrance County: 51

Union County: 14

Valencia County: 260

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Otero County Prison Facility: 276

Otero County Processing Center: 149

Torrance County Detention Facility: 43

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 22

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 461

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

As of today, there are 6,814 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care and acute care facilities:

The Adobe in Las Cruces

Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Alamogordo

Avamere Rehab at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes of Farmington in Farmington

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

Blue Horizon Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Bonney Family Home in Gallup

Brookdale Juan Tabo Place in Albuquerque

Camino Healthcare in Albuquerque

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Crane’s Roost Care Home in Aztec

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Good Samaritan Society in Grants

Good Samaritan Society in Las Cruces

Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington

Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans’ Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

Retirement Ranches, Inc. in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho

Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos

Sierra Health Care Center, Inc. in Truth or Consequences

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

Taos Living Center in Taos

The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces in Las Cruces

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Get tested. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

Thanks to increased statewide testing capacity, the following people may now be considered for COVID-19 testing:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of New Mexico residents who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic residents in nursing homes;

Asymptomatic people in congregate settings such as homeless shelters, group homes, detention centers;

Asymptomatic people who are currently working.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.