Unions, school bus company, trade blame in Las Cruces strike

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Las Cruces school bus drivers are on strike over wages and safety conditions in the southern New Mexico school district.

Union members are picketing the office of STS New Mexico, the bus company responsible for transporting students, asking for better pay and working conditions. District spokeswoman Kelly Jameson said that around 3,500 students rely on buses to get to school, and the district is anticipating some will have to stay home.

Worker unions and STS are blaming each other for the strike, which follows fruitless contract negotiations which began this summer. A striking worker told KRWG that the driver shortage is creating unsafe, overcrowded conditions on buses while a company spokesperson said people with CDL's don't want to work.