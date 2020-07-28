Unidentified Man Dies While in UTEP Police Custody

EL PASO, Texas – The University of Texas at El Paso Police Department has reported to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Texas Rangers, an in-custody death that occurred on July 28, 2020.

At about 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28, The University of Texas at El Paso Police Department received a 911 call from a female motorist driving in the 3000 block of Sun Bowl Drive reporting a nude man who ran after her car to the intersection at North Mesa Street.

UTEP Police located the suspect, who was combative. Police were able to place the suspect into custody after use of a taser. El Paso Fire/Emergency Medical Services was summoned to transport the suspect for treatment.

When EMS arrived on the scene, the suspect was unconscious and unresponsive. EMS transported the suspect to University Medical Center for treatment, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect has not been identified.

This case is being investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Rangers. All further questions related to the incident should be directed to the Texas Rangers.