Two Hospitals In Albuquerque Activate Crisis Standards Of Care

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Some of New Mexico's largest hospitals are being overwhelmed by the latest wave of patients. While most patients are not dealing with coronavirus infections, officials say the ability to grow the capacity that was built over the last year due to the pandemic is now limited by space and the availability of health care workers.

Presbyterian Healthcare Services and University of New Mexico Health announced Thursday they are activating crisis standards of care. That means the hospitals will be focusing on patients who need care the most. Officials say they won't be denying care, but non-medically necessary surgeries will be delayed.