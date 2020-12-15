Two Detained In Murder Near Las Cruces

On Tuesday shortly after 7:15 a.m. Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 5400 block of Shenandoah Trail in reference to a gunshot victim. A female advised dispatch her husband had been shot and was unconscious but was still breathing. On arrival deputies observed a 27-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. Deputies and paramedics attempted life saving measures but the 27-year-old male did succumb to his injuries.

Later this morning, at approximately 11:30 a.m., DASO Detectives and Las Cruces Police Officers received information on possible suspects and their location. After a short vehicle pursuit, the two suspects were detained. The investigation continues and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Information from Dona Ana County