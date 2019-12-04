Turning Back the Sun- Celebrate Winter Solstice at Leasburg Dam State Park

Radium Springs, NM: New Mexico State Parks hosts Turning Back the Sun -Winter Solstice on Saturday, December 7th from noon – 8 p.m. at Leasburg Dam State Park. Come and enjoy a live demonstration of traditional Pueblo adobe oven bread baking. See and learn about New Mexico Raptors, with live hawks, owl, falcon and Turkey Vulture. Right before sunset, gather around several warm campfires in an outdoor Amphitheatre and enjoy traditional Coyote/Winter stories from Diné, Apache, Pueblo and Blackfeet Peoples.

These stories can only be told during the winter months. Visitors will get to sample real Buffalo stew and oven baked Pueblo bread and hot chocolate – while supplies last. Immediately after, enjoy the quality night sky of Leasburg Dam State Park and look through several types of telescopes - including our observatory's 16-inch research grade telescope. Several volunteer astronomers from the ASLC-Astronomy Society of Las Cruces will be on hand to assist and answer questions. Please contact Leasburg Dam State Park for more information at 575-524-4068 or 575-523-4398 or visit nmparks.com