Town of Silver City Receives Clean and Beautiful Grant for Three Projects

The Town of Silver City received funding from the New Mexico Department of Tourism’s Clean and Beautiful Program for three separate projects. Silver City MainStreet is serving as the program coordinator for the Town.

The projects are being implemented by three different organizations. They include the Youth Mural Program for installation of a tile mural on the restroom building at the Main Street Plaza in cooperation with Silver City MainStreet, Gila Native Plant Society will work on improvements to the Silva Creek Botanical Garden, and Constructavision LLC is building a parklet on the corner of Yankie and Texas Streets that will be a private/public partnership.

The Town of Silver City was one of thirty-seven communities in the state to receive funding to develop and enhance beautification and recycling initiatives.

“Our outdoor spaces are incredibly valuable outlets as people look for ways to recreate while social distancing," said Cabinet Secretary Jen Paul Schroer. “This grant program empowers communities and equips them with resources they need to Keep New Mexico True for residents and visitors alike."

