Torres Small Announces $1.35 Million Investment in Las Cruces Community Health Center

Las Cruces, NM – Today, U.S. Representative Xochitl Torres Small (D-N.M.) announced that La Clínica De Familia, Inc. will receive over $1.35 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for their Early Head Start program supporting new parents and families in Las Cruces. Here is a statement from the office of Rep. Torres Small:

“Since the beginning of the public health emergency, I’ve been fighting to get our community health centers the resources they need. During this difficult time, it’s especially important we make sure parents are supported so that kids across New Mexico can still have the best possible start in life. This funding will help support La Clínica De Familia’s work to meet new family needs through parent education, early learning, health, and more,” said Torres Small.

La Clínica De Familia, Inc. is a federally funded community health center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, providing care and resources for low-income families with infants, toddlers, and pregnant women. Early Head Start provides free child development services from high-quality child care, parent education, child development programs, and more.