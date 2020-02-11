Texas Tech El Paso Delayed Opening Wednesday

Due to inclement weather, the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso campus will delay opening until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Essential personnel at the Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso clinics will maintain their regular hours of operation and open at their regularly scheduled time. Nonessential personnel should report to their clinic at 10 a.m.

Any employee with questions regarding opening hours for their department should contact their supervisor directly.

Students should report directly to their 10 a.m. classes.