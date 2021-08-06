Teen Dies In Otero County Crash

Otero County, NM – On August 4, 2021, at around 11:30 a.m. the New Mexico State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a passenger vehicle and a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) on U.S. Highway 54, milepost 99 north of Tularosa, NM.

The initial investigation indicates that a four door Mercedes passenger vehicle driven by a 15-year-old juvenile male from Carrizozo, NM was traveling south on U.S. 54 when for unknown reasons the vehicle crossed the center line and collided head-on with a north bound Volvo CMV driven by a 53-year-old Texas man.

The juvenile driver was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered fatal injuries in the crash. He was pronounced deceased on scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator. A 16-year-old juvenile male passenger in the Mercedes was wearing a seatbelt and was uninjured. The driver of the CMV was uninjured.

Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in this crash which is being investigated by the New Mexico State Police.