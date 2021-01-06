Suspect wanted in Espanola Homicide arrested in Colorado

Espanola, NM -On Friday, December 18, 2020, at approximately 8:09 p.m., the Espanola Police Department (EPD) was dispatched to 1332 Holy Cross Street in Espanola, for an abandoned vehicle with its lights on in the roadway. When EPD officers arrived on scene, they located a male victim with a single gunshot wound to the chest in a black Mercedes. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator. The male victim was later identified as Saul Martinez (30) of Espanola, NM.

New Mexico State Police agents learned Salcido travelled to Castle Rock, Colorado. On Tuesday, January 5, 2021, the Castle Rock Police Department in conjunction with the Douglas County Regional SWAT located Salcido at a residence in Castle Rock, Colorado. Salcido was taken into custody without incident and was booked into the local detention center in Colorado where she will await extradition to New Mexico.Espanola, NM -On Friday, December 18, 2020, at approximately 8:09 p.m., the Espanola Police Department (EPD) was dispatched to 1332 Holy Cross Street in Espanola, for an abandoned vehicle with its lights on in the roadway. When EPD officers arrived on scene, they located a male victim with a single gunshot wound to the chest in a black Mercedes. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator. The male victim was later identified as Saul Martinez (30) of Espanola, NM.

During the initial investigation, EPD detectives learned Mr. Martinez was shot in his vehicle at 145 El Llano Road in Espanola, New Mexico. After the shooting Martinez was transported in his vehicle and left on Holy Cross Street. El Llano Road is outside of EPD’s jurisdiction. On December 29, 2020 at the request of EPD and the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office, the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was requested to take over this homicide investigation.

State Police agents worked closely with the EPD and through an extensive investigation were able to identify a suspect in Mr. Martinez’s murder. Agents learned Marina Salcido (28) of Espanola, NM was with Mr. Martinez at her residence on El Llano Road minutes before his death. Salcido was seen leaving the driveway of her residence in a black vehicle after reports of a single gunshot. The black vehicle leaving Salcido matched the black Mercedes Mr. Martinez was found deceased in. A short time later, Salcido was seen out of breath walking back to her residence.

On January 5, 2021, an arrest warrant was issued for Marina Salcido through the First Judicial District Court for the following charges:

First Degree Murder

Tampering with Evidence (3 counts)

New Mexico State Police agents learned Salcido travelled to Castle Rock, Colorado. On Tuesday, January 5, 2021, the Castle Rock Police Department in conjunction with the Douglas County Regional SWAT located Salcido at a residence in Castle Rock, Colorado. Salcido was taken into custody without incident and was booked into the local detention center in Colorado where she will await extradition to New Mexico.

Information from NM State Police